One person was fatally shot near a Hudson Valley Boys & Girls Club and the shooter is still on the loose.

The Kingston Police Department is presently investigating a homicide that resulted from a shooting. The incident occurred in the area of Prospect Street at Cedar Street around 8:10 p.m. Thursday.

The fatal shooting happened not far from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ulster County and the Ulster Performing Arts Center. The shooting also happened during a Kingston mayoral debate. Democratic incumbent Mayor Steve Noble and Vince Rua, running on the party line of the Serve America Movement, were scheduled to debate at the Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley, about a mile from where the shooting occurred.

At this time the Kingston Police Department is being assisted by the New York State Police, Ulster County District Attorney's Office, Ulster County Sheriff's Department, Ulster Police Department and Saugerties Police Department K9 unit.

The Kingston Police Department didn't release more details regarding the shooting, nor did they reveal any information about the person who was fatally shot.