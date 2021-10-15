1 Dead, Hudson Valley School Bus Collides With Truck in New York

n investigation is underway following a fatal accident between a school bus and a truck on 9W in the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal motor vehicle accident on State Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties.

Google

On Thursday around 8:51 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a two-car motor vehicle accident involving a Saugerties school bus and dump truck on State Route 9W in the Malden area of the Town of Saugerties.

mokee81

Upon arrival, it was determined the operator of the dump truck suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver's name was not released.

Google

"The investigation is actively being conducted by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. The names of the parties involved will not be released at this time pending the notification of next of kin," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The school bus driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley Broadway Campus in Kingston for further treatment, police say.

No children were on the school bus at the time of the accident, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Saugerties School District Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt released the following statement:

Early this morning, a First Student school bus contracted by the Saugerties Central School District was involved in an accident with a dump truck on Main Street in Malden. There were no children on the bus when the accident occurred. The driver of the school bus did not appear to have any injuries but was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

We have been informed that this section of the roadway will be closed to traffic for several hours as police continue to investigate the accident. It is possible that there may also be some afternoon drop-off delays, and appreciate your patience and understanding. Our thoughts are with all those involved. Please continue to drive safely and be especially mindful of school buses on the road.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State State Police, New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Town of Saugerties Police Department, Ulster County District Attorney's Office, Diaz Memorial Ambulance Service, Malden-West Camp Fire Department and the Saxton Fire Department.

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.

Look Inside: Aston Martin Designs First Hudson Valley Home Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has designed an insane home in the Hudson Valley that's now on the market. The home is called one of the "most exciting and sophisticated to be built in the Hudson Valley."

Shocking Photos Show Ida's Devastation in New York, Hudson Valley Images of the Hudson Valley, mostly under water, after Tropical Depression Ida

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.