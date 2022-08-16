1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Golf Cart Hits Car in Hudson Valley, New York

One person is dead and another person injured after the golf cart they were riding in on Route 9 in the Hudson Valley collided with a car.

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police based in Columbia County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a golf cart on State Route 9 in the town of Kinderhook, New York.

Fatal Golf Cart Crash in Kinderhook, New York

Around 8:40 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Route 9 near Maple Lane South in the town of Kinderhook for a car versus golf cart accident. The driver of the golf cart, 60-year-old Dopson A. Wynter of Kinderhook was pronounced deceased on the scene despite life-saving measures employed by EMS, police say.

Arriving officers found Valatie Rescue and Niverville Fire Department already on the scene giving first aid to a golf court passenger, 55-year-old Henry Griffiths of Kinderhook.

Griffiths was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious but what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York State Police.

Potential Cause of Fatal Golf Cart Crash in Columbia County, New York

The initial investigation found the car, a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by a 40-year-old from Livingston, New York, was heading south on Route 9 at the time of the accident.

The Hyundai collided with the Club Car golf cart when the golf cart entered the roadway from the west shoulder for an unknown reason.

The entire cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.

