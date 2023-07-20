$1 Billion Powerball Ticket Sold, Nearly $10 Million Won In New York State

Many New York State residents are waking up a millionaire! Including some in the Hudson Valley!

A single winning ticket in the billion-dollar Powerball lottery was sold in California.

$1 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

The $1.08 billion winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles. The lucky winner, or winners, can now choose between $1.08 in annual payments or a lump sum of about $516 million, before taxes.

Five $1 Million Winning Tickets Sold In New York State

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

$1 Million Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Westchester, Albany, Bronx, Cayuga And Jefferson Counties

If you didn't win $1 million, you should still check your ticket. Over a half-million tickets sold in New York State are winners.

Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $1 million- 5 New York winner

Third Prize: $50,000 - 17 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $100 - 508 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $100 - 787 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $7 - 21,127 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $7 -12,247 New York winners

Eight Prize: $4 - 82,469 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $4 - 187,085 New York winners

425 Million Jackpot Draws Hopeful Lottery Ticket Buyers Getty Images loading...

Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $2 million- 0 New York winner

Third Prize: $100,000- 4 New York winner

Fourth Prize: $200 - 86 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $200 - 116 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $14 - 3,039 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $14 - 1,576 New York winners

Eight Prize: $8 - 9,715 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $8 - 217,145 New York winners

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.