$1 Billion Powerball Ticket Sold, Nearly $10 Million Won In New York State
Many New York State residents are waking up a millionaire! Including some in the Hudson Valley!
A single winning ticket in the billion-dollar Powerball lottery was sold in California.
$1 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold
The $1.08 billion winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles. The lucky winner, or winners, can now choose between $1.08 in annual payments or a lump sum of about $516 million, before taxes.
Five $1 Million Winning Tickets Sold In New York State
$1 Million Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Westchester, Albany, Bronx, Cayuga And Jefferson Counties
If you didn't win $1 million, you should still check your ticket. Over a half-million tickets sold in New York State are winners.
Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State
- Second Prize: $1 million- 5 New York winner
- Third Prize: $50,000 - 17 New York winners
- Fourth Prize: $100 - 508 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $100 - 787 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $7 - 21,127 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $7 -12,247 New York winners
- Eight Prize: $4 - 82,469 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $4 - 187,085 New York winners
Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State
- Second Prize: $2 million- 0 New York winner
- Third Prize: $100,000- 4 New York winner
- Fourth Prize: $200 - 86 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $200 - 116 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $14 - 3,039 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $14 - 1,576 New York winners
- Eight Prize: $8 - 9,715 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $8 - 217,145 New York winners
