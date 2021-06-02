World’s Largest Garden Gnome is “Not Hiding” in Kerhonksen

I have a ridiculous enjoyment of garden gnomes. After the snow melts, I dig them out of the garage and return them to their rightful place on the front porch. Yes, it is silly, but in my defense of all of the ones that I have, I have only purchased two of them myself. Seriously. 

A friend was over one day and was like have you been to the place across the river? Not knowing what he was talking about, I asked him to elaborate, just a bit. He laughed and told me he was surprised I didn't know that I live only about 30 or 40 minutes away from "The Worlds Largest Garden Gnome." I really thought he was just teasing me, but after a quick search, yep, it is right there on 209.

So, it has a name. It is Chomsky, it was built in 2006, by a woman who crafted and created it while living in Battery Park City. Since this particular garden gnome takes up a great deal of space, he eventually made his way to Kelder's Farm, 5755 U.S. Route 209
Kerhonkson, NY 12446.

According to their website, Chomsky is officially (from Guinness Book of World Records official) one of the largest garden gnomes in existence at 13 feet 6 inches. The cool thing is that you can visit the farm and get your picture taken with the record holder.

The Kelder's Farm website lists their hours of operation as Thursday through Tuesday, 10 AM to 6 PM.

