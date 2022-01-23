Perfect Hudson Valley Work from Home Property with Marvelous Renovations for Under 500K

Perfect Hudson Valley Work from Home Property with Marvelous Renovations for Under 500K

PC: C21 Alliance Realty Group / Renee Revson via Zillow

I wish I could say that I had discovered this Hudson Valley Zillow listing on my own but if I had I may not have known it use to be Pine Cones Ice Parlor. Either way, this once popular business in LaGrangeville New York has been transformed into an amazing artist residence.

Get our free mobile app

1820 Route 82 in Lagrangeville has been renovated into a wonderful modern home with lots of space for the next person who buys it to run their home business out of it. According to the listing this once commercial property was converted to residential by the artist owner. This one-level building makes the perfect space for a home occupation business which would be available by permit.

The property sits on 1.68 acres with a large portion of it paved. There are 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths and in addition to that living space, there is a two-door two-story barn style garage that is finished as studio space. Enjoy a yard in the back of the lot plus you a just one mile from the Taconic State Parkway which means easy access to anywhere including New York City.

Take a Look at the inside of 1820 Route 82 Lagrangeville

 

Hudson Valley Artist Home that once housed an Ice Cream Place

According to a source the property at 1820 Route 82 was once known as Pince Cones Ice Parlor. This property is now it is available for purchase but not as an ice cream store. Now it is a beautifully renovated residence that was last occupied by an owner who is a well-known artist, sculptor, painter, and animation designer. Wait until you see inside. Bring your ideas.
Filed Under: dutchess county real estate, House Under 500K, LaGrangeville New York, Zillow
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top