Don’t Be Fooled By This Million Dollar Listing in Fishkill, NY

At first you might think over a million dollars for this listing in Fishkill, NY is a lot, but wait until you see the hidden surprise that comes with it. Now we're NOT knocking anyone's home, but when you first take a look at the property it does look nice however not a million dollar listing price nice. There's more that meets the eye with this Dutchess County, NY listing.

What property with a big listing price is for sale in Fishkill, NY?

Not only is the home for sale, but a detached 3-unit apartment comes along with it (the big asking price now suddenly makes sense). There's also potential for redevelopment, expansion and has some great landscaping. A lot of cool things could be done with this place.

Want to be a landlord? Here's your chance, you could have a nice place of your own and get another income by having tenants. There are 3.5 acres that are also included and that's plenty of space for more.

Do you think you could be an awesome landlord? If so, the current listing price for the property is $1,200,000 and it's located at 127133 Old Route 9 in Fishkill, NY. We hope the right person purchases the property and has a ton of fun owning it.

