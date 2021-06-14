Woody Harrelson and Crew Seen at Beacon Hot Spot

Imagine just sitting there eating some pasta when all of a sudden a major celebrity just pulls up a chair at the table next to you and starts browsing the menu. That's a scenario that seems to be happening more and more in the Hudson Valley lately.

Woody Harrelson was spotted grabbing a bite to eat at a restaurant in Beacon earlier this week.

When you're as famous as Woody Harrelson everybody really does knows your name. That was a Cheers reference. I may have really dated myself with that one. Remember when he was Woody the lovable Bartender on that Show? Woody Harrelson's career took off and now he's known for so much more.

Woody Harrelson is currently working on a new project for HBO. The series is called The White House Plumbers. The show is reportedly about the Watergate Scandal during Nixon's Presidency and it has already begun filming in the Hudson Valley.

There is a ton of filming happening locally and near the Capital Region. There's an excellent chance that we'll continue to see more stars.

Apparently, Harrelson and the crew stopped by Cafe' Amarcord in Beacon for dinner after a day of filming. According to the staff at Amarcord, the actors and crew members were extremely pleasant.

The celebrity sightings just keep on coming in the Hudson Valley. It seems like we're seeing one after another. We may have to get used to being star-struck. The Hudson Valley has recently been referred to as the New Hollywood. This could be great for our local economy.

Where will we see Woody next? Maybe a bowling alley.

