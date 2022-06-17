Love Movies? Check Out These Hidden H.V. Opportunities For You

It's always great when you can do something you really enjoy. Do you love watching movies? Do you enjoy giving your opinion and what you like and don't like? If you answered yes to those questions, you might be the perfect candidate for an opportunity at the Woodstock Film Festival. It's not every day you can say you're helping a big festival out.

What opportunity is open with the Woodstock Film Festival?

According to their Facebook page, they are looking for a few volunteer screeners who love movies and have knowledge and understanding of what goes into the filmmaking process. Sounds like a ton of fun.

What does a screener do?

This is pretty cool, you'll watch movies for the festival and you can be part of the process that helps decide what films enter the festival. That's a pretty sweet deal if you ask me. To apply, click here and it will take you to the website where you can put in all your information. Those who are selected to be a screener will get some free tickets to select films during the festival.

More movie opportunities in the Hudson Valley:

Don't worry if you can't participate in the film festival because there are other ways to get involved with movies in the Hudson Valley. Make your movie debut! Background actors are needed for a film about a theater camp and that just screams summer here in the Hudson Valley. If you're looking for a cool dining and theater experience, The Denizen Theater in New Paltz is offering one and it's a great way to spend some time with friends. Have fun out there!

If you do help out with the Woodstock Film Festival, let us know how it goes on the station app.

There are some other cool things going on in the Hudson Valley, here's where you can pick your own strawberries and a new store that's in the area:

