Women’s March Against SCOTUS Vote in Kingston, NY Next Week

New Yorkers plan to organize and protest The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Kingston, NY this weekend.

Last week, Politico shared a leaked draft opinion stating that the Supreme Court will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. The draft stated that abortion laws should be made and regulated by their state elected officials.

According to a recent press release from Attorney General Leticia James, legislation introduced by State Senator Cleare and Assemblymember González-Rojas will help offer abortion access for New Yorkers and will also provide support for the possible increase in demand for these services from out of state residents.

You have a chance to be heard as well this weekend in Ulster County. Hudson Valley Strong and IndivisbleUlster are hosting a demonstration on Saturday, May 14 in Kingston from 11 AM to 1 PM.

#BansOffOurBodies @HudsonValleyStrong I’m attending Womens March’s event, “Bans Off Our Bodies March-May 14th Hosted by Hudson Valley Strong and IndivisibleUlster” – sign up now to join me! #Womensmarchhttps://t.co/gHzIHSS3pQ

