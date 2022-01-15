Why can't people work out their disagreements like civil adults? Police say that they have made three arrests from an incident in September at John F. Kennedy International Airport. While the alleged crime happened in late September, officials released details Thursday as they arrested the three suspects. PIX 11 says that the alleged attack left two workers in the hospital with injuries.

Court filings say that three women were told to leave a Jetway after being informed they couldn't board a flight to Puerto Rico. The incident quickly escalated from there. PIX says that three women allegedly attacked the Delta security officer by beating him with his own radio. Officials say the suspects continued to punch and kick the victim even when he was down. Another worker reportedly stepped in to help, but was allegedly attacked as well by the women.

The defendants allegedly attacked two airline employees, who were simply doing their jobs. The friendly skies must not turn into chaos and turmoil because some passengers refuse to abide by the rules.

Incidents like this are becoming all too common at our airports and on flights. According to ABC, a passenger on a flight out of JFK became unruly and allegedly assaulted a flight attendant back in October 2021. It appears this is yet another case of a passenger who can't control their alcohol intake. ABC says the incident happened on American Airlines, Flight 976 from JFK International Airport to Santa Ana, California. The airline says the suspect punched a flight attendant over his refusal to wear a mask. Other passengers say that alcohol was involved, and that the suspect had to be eventually duct taped to his seat.

The flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver.

Back in May 2021, another out of control passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant on a flight bound for JFK. According to the court records, it all started because the passenger became upset after a flight attendant didn't pick up their garbage for them. About a week later, a 42-year-old Mechanicville, NY man was arrested for his extremely erratic behavior on a JetBlue cross-country flight NBC NY says it all started as the suspect made multiple trips to the bathroom, while antagonizing passengers, and then touching a female passenger. One crew member said the suspect was even seen "snorting a white substance". Think we all know what they mean by that.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!