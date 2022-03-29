$1,000 A Day For Life Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store

If you are a weekly or daily player of the Cash 4 Life number game through the New York Lottery and haven't checked your numbers yet, go grab your tickets because a winning ticket worth $1,000 a day for life has been sold at a familiar store in Dutchess County.

Google maps Google maps loading...

We've told you a few times over the last few months about one specific store in the Hudson Valley that has had an amazing winning streak when it comes to selling winning lottery tickets. The lucky store is the Smokes 4 Less located on Main Street in Fishkill and this time, one customer has won $1,000 a day for life in the Cash 4 Life game according to the New York Lottery website.

The lucky winner has not yet been identified, but did beat the astronomical 1 in 21,846,048 odds in winning and will now receive $1,000 a day for LIFE! The winning ticket was sold in the March 27th daily drawing with the winning numbers being 12-18-26-42-58 and the cash ball 3.

Canva Canva loading...

How do You Play Cash 4 Life?

If you've never played the Cash 4 Life game, it's a daily draw game where players pick five numbers from 1 to 60 and one number from 1 to 4 as the CASH BALL. Each ticket costs $2 to play and numbers are drawn every day at 9 p.m.

Canva Canva loading...

Cash 4 Life Prizes

You can win prizes from as little as $2 when you match 1 number and the cash ball, all the way up to $1,000 a day for life if you match all six numbers. That's exactly what one customer at the Smokes 4 Less did and will now enjoy life-changing winnings.

We've documented the winning streak that the Fishkill Smokes 4 Less has been on recently and one thing you can be sure of, I'm jumping in my car today and heading down to Fishkill to see if I can keep the steak going...LOL!

What 11 Hudson Valley Clubs & Bars Look Like Now What 11 clubs and bars look like today.