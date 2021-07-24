Will New York Be the Next State to Get a Mobile Driver’s License?

Wouldn't it be great if you could always just leave your house with the basics? Which to me are the phone and the keys. I have a mobile wallet on the phone, so as long as the business takes apple or google pay, I am good to go. Or I have seen the phone cases that have room for money and credit cards, that would be a basic need too.

There are a few states that have already implemented a mobile driver's license. The premise behind this seems really great. Now, at this time, there isn't a state that also says you do not have to keep your physical license. So you would have both items.

The keeping things on the phone idea is great. Think about it, you can just have a digital version of your driver's license that you can use to buy alcohol or to show proof of identity when renting a car. To access the license, you would need to use either facial recognition software or a fingerprint ID. Another bonus looks like you can block information from being seen, like your mailing address. Should you need to change your address, it looks like it would be possible to do it through the mobile version, without having to haul yourself down to the Department of Motor Vehicles to make the change.

The states that have already implemented this mobile driver's license are:

Will other states make the change to launch a mobile version of the driver's license? There is more to it than just scanning your ID into your phone. For more information on the developer behind the software creation of this tech, click here.

New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway These restaurants will soon be open along the New York State Thruway.

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.