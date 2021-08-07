Will Live Nation Require Proof of Vaccine? Here’s the Scoop

If you plan on going to a Live Nation event this summer you may want to know what to expect.

Concerts are back and people are quickly realizing how big a hole the pandemic left in their lives with the absence of live performances from their favorites artists. People were just getting ready to be back maskless among the masses but with the new Delta variant of COVID spiking numbers again it may be sometime until we see that sense of normalcy we've all been longing for.

New York City made headlines this week after mandating that private businesses can only allow patrons inside after they show proof that they have been vaccinated from COVID-19. This mandate has not reached the Hudson Valley yet but some local businesses and concert venues like the Bardavon and UPAC have to decided to follow a similar policy.

What about concerts and music festivals that take place at large stadiums and outdoor amphitheaters?

Will you need to show proof that you have been vaccinated or a negative COVID test to get into Bethel Woods, SPAC or even Jones Beach? The answer is... sort of.

Theo Wargo

Here's what we know according to a rep at Live Nation,

Live Nation has come up with a new plan that will give the artists the option to require whether fans and staff must be vaccinated from COVID-19 or show proof of a negative COVID test to gain entry (where permitted legally).

Basically, vaccination and mask policies for each individual show is in the hands of the artist you want to see.

Live Nation is supporting the model that asks for proof of vaccination before the show based on the success from their Foo Fighters show at Madison Square Garden and even Lollapalooza.

Live Nation will also lead by example by requiring all of their U.S. employees to be vaccinated before October 4, 2021.