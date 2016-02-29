Did you shop at the Joyce Leslie stores? The last one in the area was the one located on Route 211 in Middletown inside the Orange Plaza.

Why did yet another store have to leave Orange Plaza? It is a retail space that has fought to stay alive over the last 20 years and with Kohl's announcing last week that they will be closing 18 stores in 2016, (Kohl's will not announce which stores are closing until the end of March) will the Orange Plaza be left near empty once again?

Joyce Leslie not only closed the Middletown location but the shuttering the entire company. Yes, they were down to less than 50 stores nationwide, but this was a huge disappointment to their core customers. As of February 28, 2016 all the locations have closed.

Here is what the companies CEO, Celia Clancy had to say about the closing due to bankruptcy:

"Unfortunately, our efforts to find a strategic partner to help save the business were not successful. We are saddened to say that we now have to close our doors after 65 years. Our business has been able to thrive for so many years as a result of our loyal associates and amazing customers."

What other stores have closed that you will miss? Share with us your memories!

Does anyone miss Record World? Here is a glimpse of it @1984:

A List of 15 Big Retail Chains That Will Close Stores in '23 While consumers move more and more to online shopping, just like my wife, the landscape of stores is changing too.

Investing.com put out a list of major retailers that are cutting many of their traditional stores loose and taking on a smaller footprint.

6 Foods That Might Be Hard to Find in Grocery Stores in 2023 These six foods could be either hard to find or much more expensive in grocery stores in 2023. According to eathisnotthat.com, these foods are facing a short supply.