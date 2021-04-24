Why Doesn’t the Hudson Valley Have a Signature Food?

All over the state different regions have their signature foods. Why doesn't the Hudson Valley?

If you go to most major areas of New York State, you'll find a signature food. Buffalo has chicken wings, Rochester has Garbage Plates, Utica has chicken riggies, Binghamton has Speidie chicken, and the list goes on. OH and don't forget New York City has the big three: pizza, bagels, and bacon egg and cheeses. Do you know what the Hudson Valley has? None of that.

Even though I know what the problem is, I don't know the solution. I think of all the amazing food and restaurants in the Hudson Valley and while they're all delicious, there's nothing specific to the Hudson Valley. There's nothing that is only made here by multiple restaurants.

Not only is it cool to have a signature food for our area, but it's also a point of pride. If you go to Buffalo, you'll have every person tell you where to get the best wings. "Person A says go here but real people in Buffalo know ___ has the best wings." We need discourse like that in the Hudson Valley! I want to fight to the death about who has the best whatever food. Okay, not to the death, but I want to fight about who's the best.

What do you think the Hudson Valley's signature food should be? Should we make the apple cider donut our signature food? After all, we are the apple capital of the state. This could be the perfect pick!