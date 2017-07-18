Who’d Win in a Fight Between Andrew Cuomo and Chris Christie?

Let's get it on!

Governor Chris Christie says he wants to "smack" New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

So what's going on here? Why the hostility? Well, this all has to do with Cuomo's "summer of hell" remark in May over train delays due to the long overdue Amtrak repairs at Penn Station. Experts predicted this would have big effect on the LIRR and NJ Transit lines. Christie told NorthJersey.com

You know, I’m going to smack him for the ‘summer of hell’ comment. I mean, we should be more disciplined than that.

This will effect a lot of people in the Tri-State area till late August, at least. And that's not even counting another phase of repairs set for 2018. Yeah, this has obviously pissed off a lot of commuters, but Amtrak has said that repairs were proceeding ahead of schedule.

So what about Christie's remarks? Who do you have in actual fight between these two?

Representing the state of New York is the nearly 60 year-old Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo stands around 6'1''. According to Healthfitnessrevolution, he's an avid boxing fanatic who's got his own boxing equipped gym at his Westchester County home. His workouts include weight training and two to three hours of cardio a week.

And in the other corner from our neighboring state to the west, is Governor Chris Christie. Christie stands 5'11 and weighs around 300 lbs. His weight has been the brunt of jokes over the years. Christie underwent gastric banding surgery in 2013. Some say he was pushing 400 at the time of the procedure.

He could always hit Cuomo with the Big Splash off the ropes? Christie is a few years younger though, so he's got that going for him.

Christie played catcher for his high school's baseball team in Livingston, NJ, though his recent stint with sports radio didn't go so well.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!