Where to Enjoy Wood-Fired Oven Pizza in the Hudson Valley

If I could eat pizza for dinner every single night, I totally would. It does not matter if it is plain, pepperoni, Sicilian-style, or deep dish, I am all in. I do not know if it is an American thing or just growing up Italian that pizza has always been my favorite meal.

A few years back, I stumbled upon wood-fired oven pizza and fell in love. I did not know that something so delicious has existed. You may have had this style of pizza at wineries, breweries, cideries or events. It is convenient for the business owner to have a food truck with the oven attached to it to bring to events.

My dad recently surprised me with wood-fired oven pizza and I was so happy. My first question was, “Where did you find this?” This then led to me to write about where we can get our hands on the tastiest and freshest pizzas around.

Check out places within the Hudson Valley that offer wood-fired oven pizza.

Graze Restaurant, Campbell Hall

This restaurant was formally at the Winding Hills Golf Course. They are now at a new location in Campbell Hall. Along with having wood-fired oven pizza, Graze offers vegan and vegetarian options as well. You can visit their menu here to find out more. They also have events on-site that are open to the public and weekly, family dinner specials.

Located in Kingston, this restaurant has a selection of different types of wood-fired oven pizza and my mouth is watering already. They also offer Italian-style dishes as well. If you order ahead, you can save 5%, check out the link here.

Located in Orange County, Fuentes Wood Fired Pizza offers specials and coupon codes for your next purchase. They also have a bar on-site as well. If you would like to place your order online, you can do so by clicking here.

Do you enjoy wood-fired oven pizza? What do you like on your pizza? Share with us below.