What’s Open and Closed in the Hudson Valley on Columbus Day 2019

Do we get mail on Monday? Columbus Day can be confusing for Hudson Valley residents trying to figure out what's open and closed

Because it's not one of the major holidays, many people are unaware of what may be open or closed on Columbus day. The holiday falls on Monday, October 14 this year and many local businesses will remain open. Several government offices and services, however, will be shut down.

Here's a list of the Hudson Valley businesses that will be closed on Monday.

Mail

Because Columbus Day is a federal holiday, there is no mail service on Monday and post offices are closed. UPS and Fedex will be delivering and picking up packages on a normal schedule.

Banks

Columbus Day is a bank holiday. That means most banks will be closed. Some local branches may remain open, but you should check your local bank's schedule for more details.

Government Offices

All federal offices are closed on Monday. County offices will also close throughout the Hudson Valley. Most local town, village and city offices including Poughkeepsie, Newburgh and Kingston will all be closed down.

Garbage Pick Up

Depending on the municipality, garbage pickup may not be happening on Monday. Many private trash services, including Royal Carting, will remain open on Monday.

Schools

Most public and private schools are closed for Columbus Day

Libraries

Most public libraries are closed

Local transit

The Dutchess County Loop bus will run on a regular schedule. Kingston busses run on a Sunday schedule, UCAT is canceled and Metro-North is running on a regular weekday schedule.

