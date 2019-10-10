Ulster County Woman Punched Female Officer, Police Say

The woman caused injury to the female officer while she was being processed.

On October 8, at approximately 7:42 PM, Saugerties Police responded to a report of two females fighting at 1016 Glasco Turnpike.

Upon arriving at the scene, it was established by officers that suspect 65-year-old Michele Flanders was at the location in violation of an Order of Protection. Flanders struck the victim, causing the victim to fall backward down a staircase.

Flanders was taken into custody at the scene and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on the felony charge of criminal contempt of a court order in the first-degree and obstruction of governmental admin, and the harassment in the second-degree.

During the Processing phase of Filander’s arrest, Flanders punched the female officer processing her. The Officer sustained a minor injury as a result of Flanders' attack.

Flanders was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.

