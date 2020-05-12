What Businesses Will Be Allowed to Re-Open First in The Hudson Valley

When a region meets the seven criteria necessary to begin re-opening from New York on PAUSE, there are select businesses that may open.

As of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the Hudson Valley is unable to re-open for phase one of the New York Forward plan. But when we are able to re-open as a region, there are select businesses that will be able to re-open. The industries that are included under phase one are construction, manufacturing, retail for curbside pickup, wholesale trade, and agriculture/forestry/fishing/hunting.

After phase one, there are three remaining phases. Under phase two, professional services, retail, administrative support, and real estate/rental/leasing could open. Phase three enables restaurants and food service to open. Finally, phase four will let arts/recreation/entertainment and education re-open.

Before the Hudson Valley region can re-open under phase one, certain businesses will be able to open statewide. Those businesses are drive-in movie theaters, landscaping/gardening, and outdoor low-risk recreational activities. These businesses can re-open on Friday, May 15, 2020.

The industries under phase one leave a lot of questions to be answered about which specific businesses could re-open. To answer that, New York State has released a detailed list of what businesses can re-open under phase one in New York State:

Construction

Building Equipment Contractors

Building Finishing Contractors

Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors

Highway, Street and Bridge Construction

Land Subdivision

Nonresidential Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Utility System Construction

Manufacturing

Apparel Manufacturing

Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing

Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing

Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing

Machinery Manufacturing

Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing

Paper Manufacturing

Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing

Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing

Printing and Related Support Activities

Textile Mills

Textile Product Mills

Wood Product Manufacturing

Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing

Retail for Curbside Pickup/Delivery

Clothing Stores

Direct Selling Establishments

Electronics and Appliance Stores

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses

Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores

Florists

General Merchandise Stores

Health and Personal Care Stores

Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores

Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores

Used Merchandise Stores

Shoe Stores

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wholesale Trade

Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers

Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers

Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers

Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers

Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers

Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers

Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Agriculture/Forestry/Fishing/Hunting

Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production

Other Animal Production

Other Crop Production

Support Activities for Animal Production

Support Activities for Crop Production

Support Activities for Forestry

