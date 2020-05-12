What Businesses Will Be Allowed to Re-Open First in The Hudson Valley

josephmok

When a region meets the seven criteria necessary to begin re-opening from New York on PAUSE, there are select businesses that may open.

As of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the Hudson Valley is unable to re-open for phase one of the New York Forward plan. But when we are able to re-open as a region, there are select businesses that will be able to re-open. The industries that are included under phase one are construction, manufacturing, retail for curbside pickup, wholesale trade, and agriculture/forestry/fishing/hunting.

After phase one, there are three remaining phases. Under phase two, professional services, retail, administrative support, and real estate/rental/leasing could open. Phase three enables restaurants and food service to open. Finally, phase four will let arts/recreation/entertainment and education re-open.

Before the Hudson Valley region can re-open under phase one, certain businesses will be able to open statewide. Those businesses are drive-in movie theaters, landscaping/gardening, and outdoor low-risk recreational activities. These businesses can re-open on Friday, May 15, 2020.

The industries under phase one leave a lot of questions to be answered about which specific businesses could re-open. To answer that, New York State has released a detailed list of what businesses can re-open under phase one in New York State:

Construction

  • Building Equipment Contractors
  • Building Finishing Contractors
  • Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors
  • Highway, Street and Bridge Construction
  • Land Subdivision
  • Nonresidential Building Construction
  • Residential Building Construction
  • Utility System Construction

Manufacturing

  • Apparel Manufacturing
  • Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing
  • Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
  • Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
  • Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing
  • Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing
  • Machinery Manufacturing
  • Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
  • Paper Manufacturing
  • Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing
  • Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing
  • Printing and Related Support Activities
  • Textile Mills
  • Textile Product Mills
  • Wood Product Manufacturing
  • Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing

Retail for Curbside Pickup/Delivery

  • Clothing Stores
  • Direct Selling Establishments
  • Electronics and Appliance Stores
  • Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses
  • Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores
  • Florists
  • General Merchandise Stores
  • Health and Personal Care Stores
  • Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
  • Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores
  • Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores
  • Used Merchandise Stores
  • Shoe Stores
  • Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores
  • Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Wholesale Trade

  • Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers
  • Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers
  • Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers
  • Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers
  • Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
  • Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers
  • Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers
  • Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
  • Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers
  • Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
  • Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Agriculture/Forestry/Fishing/Hunting

  • Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production
  • Other Animal Production
  • Other Crop Production
  • Support Activities for Animal Production
  • Support Activities for Crop Production
  • Support Activities for Forestry

