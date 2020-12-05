What Are You Doing for Your Mask-Acne?

I don't know about you, but this is becoming more of an issue than I thought it would be.

For almost a year now, we've been wearing our mask religiously in an effort to flatten the COVID-19 curve and prevent the disease from spreading to our loved ones and friends.

For us non-everyday-mask wearers, we started to see an increase in skin irritation. For me personally, I saw a few breakouts on my chin. While I was able to keep it under control at the beginning, it seems like now I can't get rid of this mask acne or Maskne.

I took to my Instagram to ask some of my followers what they are doing to treat their Maskne. Unfortunately, a lot of people are like me and responded "Once you find an answer let me know. Nothing I'm doing is working."

I did get a few ideas and recommendations that sounded like they could be helpful. Here are some of the most helpful responses:

"Girl Liquid Collagen!"

"Wash your mask with face cleaner, not detergent."

"Change mask daily, use a salicylic acid wash, don't mouth breathe, don't eat with a mask on."

"A skincare routine (I'm the worst with it) but cleanser and moisturizer!"

Hopefully, these responses are helpful to you. If you have managed to keep your Maskne under control, how did you do it?

The American Academy of Dermatology created a list of 9 ways to avoid skin irritation from masks including skincare routines, how you should be moisturizing and how to take care of your lips during chapped lip season.