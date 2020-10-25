Westminster Dog Show 2021 Will Be in Hudson Valley Not NYC

The Hudson Valley is officially going to the dogs. Ok, it was a pun that you probably groaned at, but it is true. The Westminster Kennel Club announcing this week that after more than 100 years of holding their annual Dog Show in New York City, that they too would be heading north to the suburbs.

The 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will now be taking place not in Madison Square Garden as it has in the past, but in the Lower Hudson Valley, Tarrytown.

The venue for the 145th event will be the historic Lyndhurst Estate and take place on June 11 -13, 2021. The reason for making the change from New York City and Madison Square Garden? According to a press release, the Westminster committee recognized the need for an outdoor venue 'to uphold Westminster’s strong commitment to the health and safety of everyone who attends our show.'

The venue will not be the only change that you can expect. For the 2021 competition, there will be three additional dog breed that will be a part of the competition. The three newly added breeds are the Barbet, Belgian Laekenois, and Dogo Argentino.

If you want to watch the show on television, you will be able to do that as well. Fox Sports will be broadcasting portions of the competition as well as the final of "Best in Show."

For more details about the history of the Dog Show or of the grand estate Lyndhurst, click here.

Do you wish that your special four-legged family member was half as well trained as some of the competitors of the annual competition? Or would your couch feel lonely that it is missing its constant furry companion?