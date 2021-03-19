Welcome In Spring with Spectacular Hudson Valley Views

Tomorrow is the first day of spring 2021. Thank goodness, because most people I know have just about had with winter. I know that I’m over it. How are you planning to celebrate the season? How about starting your day at one of the most beautiful places in the Hudson Valley?

The Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie and Highland is hosting a Sunrise Stroll tomorrow, March 20, from 6:30AM - 7:30AM. Enjoy the sunrise and the Walkway’s spectacular views of the Hudson River as the sun rises in line with the bridge deck. The east and west gates to the Walkway will open at 6:30AM. Make sure to bring your camera, because you’re going to want to capture the views.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no group walk to the center overlook as they've done in years past. All applicable CDC guidelines will be followed, and wearing face coverings is mandatory. The Walkway is also asking that you avoid crowding, and social distance as appropriate.

The cost for the Sunrise Stroll on the Walkway Over the Hudson is free, but non-members are encouraged to consider becoming a member to help the Walkway Over the Hudson continue to present fun and exciting events like this throughout the year.

I can’t think of a more beautiful place to welcome in spring than on the Walkway Over the Hudson. For more information about the Sunrise Stroll, to learn about the Walkway, future events, and volunteering opportunities, check out the Walkway Over the Hudson website.

