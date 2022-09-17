New Waterpark Coming to Saugerties, New York, Are the Rumors True?

Water slides, a wave pool, and more in Saugerties?

Over the last few months, we've shared information on the plans to develop a popular farm in Ulster County, those plans seem to be getting bigger and bigger by the day.

Winston Farms

The 800-acre farm located in Saugerties was purchased by a group last year and after the sale was finalized, the group announced that they were planning on developing the farm into something the Hudson Valley hasn't seen before. The $600 million project is hoping to not only offer new housing and businesses to energize local economic growth but is also looking to turn the farm into a multi-use area.

Last month, we told you about some of their plans that include offering new housing, hiking trails, a high-tech-type manufacturing space, campgrounds, a hotel, and a 10,000-seat amphitheater. But after rereading the plans on the Winston Farms website, I recently noticed that plans are also in place to possibly put in an indoor waterpark at the farm as well.

Water Park in Saugerties

The plans for the farm include dedicating 123 acres to use as "Perimeter Commercial". That will include, commercial, stormwater management, an amphitheater, an event center, and a hotel with an indoor waterpark. The plans specifically say indoor, but with so much land some area residents are wondering if an outdoor waterpark might be a good idea as well.

Should Saugerties Build an Outdoor Water Park?

Do you think an outdoor water park, similar to what Action Park once was in New Jersey, would work at Winston Farms? Some residents have already started to voice their opposition to the rumored park, with many saying that the increase in traffic and the stress it would put on the environment in the area are two of the main reasons it shouldn't ever happen.

What do you think, is a water park a good idea? Let us know through the Wolf Country app.

