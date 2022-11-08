Warning: Popular Sugar Sold In New York ‘May Contain Metal Wire’

Sugar that is sold in New York State has been recalled.

Hudson Valley Post has learned of another recalled product in New York. This time its sugar.

Sugar Recalled In New York State

Hand pouring sugar from spoon isolated on blue background LoveTheWind loading...

Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tub packaged in 3.5lb plastic tubs 6 tubs per case have been recalled, according to the FDA.

The recalled sugar is sold in New York and a number of other states.

"Product was distributed to distribution centers in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin," the FDA states.

Reason for Recall

wooden bowl with sugar isolated on white nadisja loading...

The sugar has been recalled due to the "potential to contain metal wire from (a) broken screen," according to the FDA.

About 6,040 cases have been recalled. The recall number is F-0082-2023

Recall Code Information

Lot Numbers: 52362, 52363, 52364, 52365, 52371, 52372, 52373, 52374, 52375, 52411, 52412, 52413, 52414, 52415 Product Numbers: 533031, 433478 Best By: 09/06/25 through 09/09/25, 09/12/25 through 09/16/25, 10/10/25 through 10/14/25

Domino Foods Inc out of West Palm Beach, Florida voluntarily initiated the recall, according to the FDA.

