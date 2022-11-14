An item sold at many popular New York stores has amputated at least 24 fingers and crushed five.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 321,160 portable generators.

Generators Sold In New York Recalled

"An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazard," the Consumer Product Safety Commission states.

This recall involves 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit consisting of a set of spacers to move the handle away from the frame, eliminating the pinch point," the CPSC states.

Sold At:

The recalled generators are sold at stores nationwide and online including, Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger.

The recalled generators were sold between July 29, 2021 and Nov. 3, 2022. They contain a repair kit that included full-cover handle guards.

"The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator," the CPSC adds.

37 Injured, 24 Lose Finger

As of this writing, officials have learned about 37 injuries from the generators. 24 of the injuries resulted in finger amputations and five people had a finger crushed, officials say.

