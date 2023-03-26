Pre-Inflation Cost Easter Essentials Hit Hudson Valley Ahead of Holiday

There's been a lot of memes floating around lately talking about what kids will be decorating this year instead of eggs for Easter, since the price of them has gone up over 70% from this time last year. With a reported 65% of people citing that inflation will have an impact on their celebrations this year, any opportunity to save a dollar here and there will add up as we head into Easter preparations and celebrations.

Walmart Stores Roll Out Pre-Inflation Pricing For Easter Products

Walmart has announced that they will be offering many Easter essentials at 'pre-inflation' levels, so that you can still host your celebrations without worrying too much about the cost of your basket supplies or dinner groceries.

In a press release dated March 14th, Walmart shared the following:

We’re committed to keeping prices low, so families can spend less time worrying about the cost of coming together and more time celebrating with their loved ones. To ensure our customers can do just that, we’re continuing to invest in the moments that matter this year by offering a Walmart-curated Easter meal and Easter basket at last year’s price.

Now through April 15th, shoppers can save on items like baskets & decor, candy and even some toys.

Outside of basket items, they are also offering cost-saving meal ingredients and essentials like ham, regular and sweet potatoes, vegetables, rolls, and yes, even eggs. For an 8-serving meal, using their Easter meal kit pricing, will average about $9.90 per serving for a total of $79.22 for the meal.

Have you planned your shopping list for the Easter holiday yet?

