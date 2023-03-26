Film Center in Newburgh, NY Known as a ‘Lovely Gem’ to Close

Hudson Valley residents are saddened by the news that the center will be closing its doors for good. The Hudson Valley is filled with so many unique places and there really is something for everyone. However, one spot recently announced that they will be closing and we wish them nothing but the best with what happens next.

What place will be closing down in Newburgh, NY?

I'm sure you passed it a few times during a night out on the Newburgh waterfront. The Downing Film Center located on Front Street in Newburgh opened its doors back in 2006 and has been in business for 17 years. The Downing Film Center is a not-for-profit arts organization that helps show films that are not always available locally and gets programming from around the world and helps bring it to the Hudson Valley.

Sad news to share:

According to Downing Film Center Facebook Page, the owners have made the tough decision to close their doors for good. The post mentioned that changes of all different kinds have made their model of business unsustainable. The post also mentioned that they wished everyone well and are grateful to have been part of their customers' lives. What a bummer...

Patrons' feelings on the Downing Film Center:

I took a look at some of the reviews and so many of them were positive about the center:

Kerri- "Charming, quaint theater that shows really great films! Safe and friendly!!!"

Lynn- "Smart films in a comfy atmosphere"

Lois- "Always a warm hello and appreciation from staff! A lovely gem in Newburgh, we have so enjoyed many films here! Go and discover this wonderful place!"

How long will the Downing Film Center be open for?

You still have a little bit of time to check it out. The Downing Film Center will be closing its doors for good at the conclusion of the showings on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Anyone who has purchased a membership from Jan. 1st, 2023 through the closing date will be able to request a refund and can inquire about it at downingfilmcenter@gmail.com.

We hope their magic continues on.

