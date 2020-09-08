Walkway Over the Hudson Keeps Elevator Closed

Thinking about including the Walkway Over the Hudson in your weekend plans? Great idea! The worlds longest elevated pedestrian walkway is a great way to spend some time outdoors as well as get some exercise.

Just a heads up, until further notice the Walkway is keeping the elevator closed, to according to their website, to help maintain social distancing.

How often do you find yourself taking advantage of what the Walkway has to offer? Did you know that they have specific days set aside for moonlight as well as sunrise walks?

The next Sunrise Stroll is tentatively scheduled for September 20 at 6:30 am. Later that same day (9/20) they will also be holding the monthly flag changing ceremony, which is officiated by the American Legion Post 739.

For more details about the Walkway Over the Hudson click here, including how you can volunteer to help others when they visit the Walkway.