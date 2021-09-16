Delayed Opening This Weekend at The Walkway Over The Hudson

Taking a stroll across the Walkway Over The Hudson on a Sunday morning is common practice here in the Hudson Valley. However, this Sunday you may want to wait before you lace up your sneakers for a walk.

If you didn't know, the 43rd annual Dutchess County Classic run will be held this Sunday, September 19th. Starting at 6 am Sunday morning runners from all over the Hudson Valley will embark on a 5K, half marathon or full marathon adventure.

Runners will take their marks at 53 Pendell Road in Poughkeepsie, also know as Dutchess Community College, and hit the pavement of the Dutchess County Rail Trail. Each running route will take runners from the rail trail over the Walkway and back.

According to the Dutchess County Classic website, runners will start at "Morgan Lake Trailhead and will include an out & back over the Walkway Over the Hudson and then another out & back on the Hudson Valley Rail Trail heading East from the Morgan Lake Trailhead."

With that being said both the Dutchess Rail Trail and The Walkway Over the Hudson are preparing for heavy foot traffic. Earlier this week the Dutchess Rail Trail announced they would be temporarily closed on Sunday (9/19) from 6 am to 2 pm.

The Walkway has shared that they will have a delayed opening on race day. On Facebook the Walkway staff wrote:

On September 19th ~ The Walkway Over the Hudson will be opening at 10:30 AM due to the 43rd Annual Dutchess County Classic run. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.

Normally, the Walkway Over the Hudson is open daily from 7 am until sunset. To stay up to date with the latest on The Walkway Over the Hudson find them on Facebook or online at Walkway.org.

Spectacular Hudson Valley Pictures These Hudson Valley Photos Are So Stunning, You'll Gasp

Meet the Hiking Therapy Animals of the Hudson Valley Eleanor Pigby made a splash on social media around the Hudson Valley this week. Turns out she's part of a pretty special team. Get to know Eleanor and the rest of the Pets For Purpose Animal Therapy group of The Summit School in Nyack.

Sneak Peek: Popular Poughkeepsie Bartender's New Pub Opens Soon Sneak Peek of Erin O'Neill's Pub & Grill in Poughkeepsie