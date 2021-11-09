Vivica A. Fox is a Big Fan of Marlboro Made Halfsies Cookies

The holidays are quickly creeping up on us and if you're looking for a sweet gift idea, actress Vivica A. Fox has just the gift for you. The best part? It's a local Hudson Valley business.

You may be familiar with the name Vivica A. Fox. You've seen her in numerous films and television shows like Independence Day and Empire. She's also been in a bunch of holiday movies which you can check out during "A Very Vivica Christmas!" on December 5th on ION. Fox sat down with People.com and created her perfect holiday gift giving list for friends and family.

Vivica told People:

For me, I love the art of giving and the joy and the smiles my gifts can bring to the faces of those I love. Holidays are all about family, friends, and good food.

She definitely has the food covered. According to Ms. Fox, she likes to gift her friends and family Halfsies Cookies. If you're not familiar, Halfsies Cookie Company is based out of Marlboro and is known for their crispy on the outside, soft on the inside cookies. They come in a ton of different flavors that change up weekly. Fox explains saying:

For my friends and family far away during the holidays, I love sending sweets, especially the cookies from Halfsies. They have so many varieties!

She's not lying. Halfsies currently has 6 (!!) pages of cookies. But you have to get them while they're hot, as they sell out quickly.

You can stock up on Halfsies Cookies for the holidays at HalfsiesCookieCompany.com and see what Vivica A. Fox is talking about. Take a look at their Instagram account for announcements on new flavors and availability.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

Four Hudson Valley Companies Among Fastest Growing in Country A list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States includes four spectacularly successful small businesses right here in the Hudson Valley.

Take a Peek Inside the New Flores Taquería at the Ice House in Poughkeepsie