Vintage Mall Commercial Shows How Much Hudson Valley Has Changed

A vintage mall commercial was recently uncovered that shows just how different things are today. Do you remember shopping at any of these stores?

For anyone who was living in the Hudson Valley back in 1980s, you either know or maybe even completely forgotten how things used to be. Much of the area was quieter back then and things were simpler. Busy roads packed with cars have two or three lanes where there used to be just one.

The shopping mall is a great example of how the Hudson Valley has completely transformed. A commercial from 1985 serves as a time capsule, giving us a rare peek into the past. Images from the commercial compared to photos from today will blow your mind.

Scroll down through the before-and-after photos to watch the whole commercial for yourself.

Hudson Valley Shopping in 1985 Compared to Today

