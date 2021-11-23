Some New Yorkers are waking up to new COVID restrictions and Gov. Hochul is calling on more local leaders to follow suit.

Get our free mobile app

Erie County in New York issued an indoor mask mandate in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID.

Starting Tuesday any person entering indoor public spaces in Erie County must wear a mask over their nose and mouth. This requirement applies to everyone, patrons and public-facing employees, who are age 2 or older and medically able to tolerate a mask.

TRAVELARIUM

This is big news for residents in the Hudson Valley and across New York State because Gov. Kathy Hochul applauded the move and wants more leaders in New York to act now to help stop the deadly virus.

Getty Images

"I want to commend Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz for taking strong actions today to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Western New York. This is an example of the leadership we need to see at the local level to combat this deadly virus," Hochul said.

The new mask mandate in Erie County comes as the county is dealing with a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

The order will be re-evaluated on December 13 and if COVID numbers don't improve Poloncarz may follow New York City's mandate and make everyone show proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can enter a bar or restaurant.

“We consulted with business, community and health care leaders, especially with employees who are front-line workers, and they welcome this step,” Poloncarz stated. “This is the busiest time of year for many restaurants, stores and entertainment venues, and having this measure in place will provide another layer of protection against infection in those workplaces.”

On Monday, Hochul spoke with leaders across New York to see how county executives plan to slow the spread of COVID.

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of the Governor

"I spoke with county executives yesterday from every region of the state to hear firsthand their plans to combat the Delta variant and pledge State resources and support to make vaccines and boosters even more widely available as we approach the holiday season," Hochul stated. "Let's avert a spike this winter with the tools we know will help stop the spread of COVID-19: Get vaccinated, get the booster if you are already vaccinated, and wear a mask when in public places indoors."

Hochul didn't detail those discussions. Some regions in New York are reporting significantly higher COVID numbers. Below is each region's updated 7-day average percentage of positive test results:

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Help Needed: Newburgh, New York Deals With At Least 12 Shootings in 6 Days Newburgh police need help as they investigate at least 12 shootings over the past six days.

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York