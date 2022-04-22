Looking for the Best Monroe, NY has to Offer

Looking for the Best Monroe, NY has to Offer

Mike Flippo

In all my life I can actually say that I never entered a talent contest. It is weird to think of yourself as someone who doesn't have a talent. Truth is, we all have talents but not all of them are the kind they would put in a talent show.

My fascination with TV talent shows like American Idol, NBC's The Voice, and even America's Got Talent has to stem from the idea that I think I can sing, but the truth is I really can't without most people asking me to stop. Even when I tried out in High School for the drama club, they told me I was better suited to the stage crew, which by the way I loved.

Monroe, NY Looking for Talent for a Summer Show

Jupiterimages
loading...

But if you have talent don't hide it, celebrate it by finding places you can showcase it like the event I found happening in Monroe. Apparently, the Village of Monroe is hosting a summer concert series that is holding auditions for singers, dancers, musicians, and more. In order to be considered, you must be between the ages of 5 and 25 and ready to send a video audition. The actual date of the show is June 11, 2022. Submit your audition video today to MusicAge@aol.com for consideration.

Let's go to the videotape and see if you can make a slot in Monroe's Got Talent Showcase.

Do You Know who the Best Singers are from Every State Including New York?

The Best Country Singer From Every State

Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.
Filed Under: Auditions, Talent Show, Village of Monroe
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top