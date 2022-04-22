In all my life I can actually say that I never entered a talent contest. It is weird to think of yourself as someone who doesn't have a talent. Truth is, we all have talents but not all of them are the kind they would put in a talent show.

My fascination with TV talent shows like American Idol, NBC's The Voice, and even America's Got Talent has to stem from the idea that I think I can sing, but the truth is I really can't without most people asking me to stop. Even when I tried out in High School for the drama club, they told me I was better suited to the stage crew, which by the way I loved.

Monroe, NY Looking for Talent for a Summer Show

Garage band practicing

But if you have talent don't hide it, celebrate it by finding places you can showcase it like the event I found happening in Monroe. Apparently, the Village of Monroe is hosting a summer concert series that is holding auditions for singers, dancers, musicians, and more. In order to be considered, you must be between the ages of 5 and 25 and ready to send a video audition. The actual date of the show is June 11, 2022. Submit your audition video today to MusicAge@aol.com for consideration.

Let's go to the videotape and see if you can make a slot in Monroe's Got Talent Showcase.

