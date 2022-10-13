‘Very Disturbing’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands In HV, NY

Officials are demanding answers and help after two more planes full of young immigrants landed in the Hudson Valley.

Two more planes carrying teenage migrants landed inOOrange County

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed two federally chartered planes landed at Orange County Airport, in Montgomery.

Each plane had about 25 migrants on board, mostly teens. Both planes came from El Paso, Texas.

Two Planes Full of Immigrants Land At Orange County Airport in Montgomery, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

"When the last plane landed, I got a call from Texas saying that planes were coming with these refugees on them. We knew that there was a flight coming, but I did not actually have any notification from the federal government until the (planes) actually landed on the tarmac here," Neuhaus said. "We're a compassionate country, my parents are both immigrants. But this system is definitely questionable and I think it could be doing a lot better."

Last week a plane full of 25 migrant girls, all under the age of 17, landed in Orange County coming from Texas. Neuhaus wants a coordinated effort and answers after more migrant children arrived in Orange County.

"They should have given us more time to have more law enforcement here. I don't know why there's no federal agency protecting and making sure that this is being done, it is very clandestine, not optimal," he added.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Neuhaus believes it's "very disturbing" that federal agents are not overseeing the process, especially since young kids are involved. He added Orange County is "pretty much alone."

"Very sad scene here in Orange County. I'm hoping we get answers. In the last few days, I've met and talked to a number of federal officials and I got zero answers to many of them who didn't even know what was going on here. So very disturbing. It is the policy of our Federal Government to do this."

Migrants Going To "Number Of Stops In New York" Including Kingston, Poughkeepsie, New York City

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Just like last week's plane, none of the children are supposed to stay in Orange County. But many were sent to locations in Ulster and Dutchess counties.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

After getting off the planes, the teens were seen running to buses for locations in New York City, Kingston and Poughkeepsie, according to Neuhaus. Last week, a plane sent teens to other parts of New York State, but some may be in the Hudson Valley.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

"To my knowledge right now I heard some were going up up, north and some are going in across the river, but none of them were staying in Orange County," Neuhaus said.

Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

These 5 Counties Have The Highest Property Crime Rate In New York

Here Are The Top 8 Insanely Rich People in New York State