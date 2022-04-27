URGENT CASTING: 3 Paid Hudson Valley, NY Casting Opportunities

Heidi Eklund Casting just put out a number of awesome opportunities to get in front of the camera here in the Hudson Valley. Whether you are looking to enjoy a day at a theme park, you are a Shakespearean actor, or you are looking to get yourself out of debt, I recommend reading below.

Legoland Photoshoot: Families Needed!

Do you have a little one who is into Legos? Have you been considering going on a family trip? Would you care for some extra money in your bank account? Well, this opportunity would be perfect for you and your family!

Heidi Eklund Casting is searching for families of all types with children from 5-11 years old for a photoshoot at LEGOLAND in GOSHEN, NY on May 24th & MAy 25th 2022!!! The pay is generous, and the "work" is super FUN! HudsonValleyFilmCasting@gmail.com

A Midsummer Night's Dream: Paid Acting Roles Available

I once had the pleasure of playing Romeo in Romeo & Juliet. Prior to the opportunity, I wasn't too keen on Shakespeare. After performing it; however, I grew a greater appreciation. It is something else when you immerse yourself into his worlds and writing. So, whether this is your first time considering tackling Shakespeare, or you are a longtime lover, this opportunity is for you! Take part in Bird-On-A-Cliff's Woodstock Shakespeare Festival! For more, email Elli Michaels.

A Midsummer Night's Dream opens July 29th and runs through September 4th with shows each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 5:30 PM at their Outdoor Stage in Woodstock, New York.

Going From Broke: NON-ACTORS Wanted. Get Yourself Out of Debt

Going From Broke is searching for NON-ACTORS as they look to shoot in the Hudson Valley/Catskill region. The Third Season of the Crackle show is searching for people who need help with their debt and finances. This is an opportunity to gain financial help from the best and do it in front of the camera so your story can help others. If your student loans, car loans, and personal loans are getting you down, you might be the next star of an episode (there is a stipend paid to participants).

For more information, visit Heidi Eklund Casting or email hudsonvalleyfilmcasting@gmail. com .

