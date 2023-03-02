Upstate New York Driver Somehow Gets MINI Stuck While Hiking

An Upstate New York driver is out a lot of money for trying to hike with a MINI Cooper on state grounds.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its Forest Rangers - Week in Review. This week's review was highlighted by a humongous illegal snake and someone who got a bright red MINI Cooper stuck while hiking in Upstate New York.

Illegal Motor Vehicle Use In City of Albany, Albany County

On Feb. 12, DEC officials were told about a motor vehicle abandoned in the woods, about one-half mile from the Albany Pine Bush Madison Avenue Pinelands trailhead.

Forest Ranger Mitchell and the Albany Police Department responded and found a bright red MINI Cooper stuck on the hiking trail.

Officials believe someone drove the MINI through the split rail fence at the trailhead, drove down the hiking trail, and then got stuck.

Troy, New York Resident Ticketed For Getting MINI Stuck While Hiking In Upstate New York

The driver was identified as a 42-year-old from Troy, New York. The Troy resident was ticketed for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Albany Pine Bush Preserve lands.

The Albany Police Department also issued the driver a number of vehicle and traffic tickets.

The vehicle was not operational and was towed out of the woods at the owner's expense.

