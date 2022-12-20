Wildly Popular Upstate Cookie Shack Announces Hudson Valley Pop Up In Time For Holidays

Maybe you've ordered from them previously during one of their other highly attended Hudson Valley cookie pop-ups, perhaps you've tasted their delicious treats while visiting Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck (where they are sold on a regular basis), or remember last holiday season when they teamed up with our friends at Newburgh Brewing Company for a cookie and beer event?

The moral of the story is Upstate Cookie Shack has announced a Hudson Valley cookie pop-up for one day only, and just in time for the holidays!

What Is The Upstate Cookie Shack?

Based out of Rensselaer, which is just outside of Albany, the Upstate Cookie Shack is a family-run business that has received quite the following in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Owner Alicia, who is a nurse by day, cookie baker by night, and a mom of three, has always enjoyed being in the kitchen creating treats.

A few years back we were introduced to the gigantic Upstate Cookie Shack cookies during a pop-up visit in Poughkeepsie, and needless to say, we are always on the lookout for their next trip south to our area.

Upstate Cookie Shack Hudson Valley Pop-Up Date and Location

They'll be making several local stops for you to pick up your pre-ordered goodies, on Thursday, December 22nd.

If you haven't had the time time to bake your own cookies this holiday season, or you're not so talented in the kitchen, allow Upstate Cookie Shack to save the day this year. They'll be making five stops on Thursday, December 22nd, in various Hudson Valley locations on both sides of the river, but you'll need to pre-order before Wednesday 12/20 here, or by calling 518-244-5181.

Hudson 3:45-4:00pm

Poughkeepsie 5:10-5:30pm

New Paltz 5:50-6:10pm

Kingston 6:35-6:55pm

Saugerties 7:20-7:35pm

Anyone else thinking one of everything will look good on the dessert table for next weekend?

