SUNY New Paltz’s Touching Act for Ukrainian Children

As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, the Hudson Valley continues to offer its support. The newest act from SUNY New Paltz focusses on the children displaced from the violence.

New York's Support of Ukraine

Ever since Russia first invaded Ukraine in the beginning of 2022, the Hudson Valley has found ways to help, both symbolically and literally. In February, local bridges were lit in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag. Poems and images of sunflowers (their national flower) were also shared. In Albany, New York government cut ties with many Russian-based businesses. But what's happening in New Paltz?

SUNY New Paltz Helping Ukrainian Children

A children's book (below), created at SUNY New Paltz and aimed to help children dealing with traumatic situations, has recently been translated to Ukrainian. Although the book was originally aimed at helping kids through COVID, the subject matter helps young minds process a wide array of "unusual" and difficult situations.

An Unusual Situation

The book, An Unusual Situation, is a collaboration between the Institute for Disaster Mental Health (IDMH) and the SUNY New Paltz's School of Fine & Performing Arts. The book is meant" to help kids and families deal with unfamiliar and upsetting circumstances, and is "designed intentionally so that children can project a range of situations they may be experiencing onto [the main character] and learn vicariously through how he reacts and copes", says IDMH's Amy Nitza.

Not only is the newly-translated book being sent to centers for displaced children in Ukraine, but it's being sent to other places, including Puerto Rico, as well. Hope are that the Red Cross can use it to help children they encounter during disaster responses as well.

