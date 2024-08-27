On Sunday, August 25th, the Town of Ramapo Police Department shared the latest information regarding a frightening alleged hate crime that took place in Rockland County.

The reported crime had taken place the day prior on Saturday, August 24th in the Village of Montebello.

Reported Hate Crime in Rockland County

The alleged crime took place around 4:15 pm last Saturday. According to the Town of Ramapo Police Department's latest press release, the incident involved a UPS driver who was making a delivery in the area of Spook Hill Road in the Village of Montebello.

During the delivery, the UPS driver was reportedly "struck by a water bottle thrown from outside the vehicle."

After the driver was struck, two men approached him. Reportedly, the two men began physically assaulting the UPS driver, trying to grab the keys to the UPS vehicle. The two men were also allegedly shouting racial slurs while attacking the driver.

Suspects Identified in UPS Hate Crime

According to the Town of Ramapo Police Department, the two alleged attackers were two 31-year-old men. Yitzchok Zucker from New York and Moshe Pepper from California were both identified as the alleged attackers.

Both of the men were charged with Attempted Robbery in the 2nd degree as a hate crime.

Zucker, the New Yorker man, was also charged with Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree as a hate crime. Pepper, the California man, was also charged with Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree as a hate crime, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree and Harassment in the 2nd degree.

The two men were arraigned and released without bail. They are scheduled to return on September 4th for further proceedings.

