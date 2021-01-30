Unique Hudson Valley Businesses

We learned so much about some great Hudson Valley businesses.

After a whole bunch of thinking, we decided that we needed to try one more time to save as many local Hudson Valley businesses as we can. How? We want to spread the word on any and all locally owned places in the Valley that have something unique about them. The Hudson valley is so big that most of us have no idea about any of the cool places that might not be in our neighborhoods.

To give some "shine" to some of the great places to shop or eat at, we asked you, "tell us about a place that you know about that we need to check out." Any place goes, the only rule we want to follow is that the place you recommend has to have something unique about it.

To get us started, I mentioned the place I take my dog for grooming, Ruff Cuts Dog Salon and Boutique in Hopewell Junction. It one of the only places I know for dog grooming, where dogs go in smelling one way and come out smelling like blueberries. LOVE THEM! Jess mentioned Nostrano's Winery in Marlboro because she said its the one place you can drink in a heated globe. So much fun!

I'm not sure if they still do this but I can remember like 20 years ago we would go out for dinner at Milanese on Main street in Poughkeepsie and the host or maybe he was the owner would come around to each table and do little magic tricks while we waited for our food. Really entertaining.

Do you have a place that you want us to talk about on the air? Call or text us through the Wolf app. Here are some of the places we have so far....

Ali texted us, "The White House in Fishkill, the only place to eat and drink like a President." Lisa texted us, "Captains Table in Monroe has a beach area to eat at." Chris texted, "the Mansion on Route 9W in Newburgh, only place for gluten free lap dances."

Kimmy in Poughkeepsie texted us, " I want to give a shout out to my friend's biz. Roni & Michelle opened this biz in Fishkill and it is something not many even know about. Just for You Wellness is a "lady bits" steaming business to help promote women's health."