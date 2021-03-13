Ulster County Man Killed in Snowmobile Accident

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

According to CNY, a snowmobile crash on Thursday has claimed the lives of two men in a tragic accident.

The accident took place in the parking lot area of the Enchanted Forest/Water Safari Park in Old Forge, New York on Thursday night at around 10:46PM. Town of Webb Police Chief R.W. Johnston released the names of the deceased today stating that Douglas Wilbert, 42 years old, from Macedon and Jason Sasso, 39 years old from Saugerties, both passed away at the scene of the crash.

Chief Johnston stated that his officers were called to the parking lot of the Enchanted Forest/Water Safari around 10:46PM on Thursday to a report of two snowmobiles colliding. Johnston said that Sasso was traveling south and Wilbert was traveling northbound in the lot when they collided nearly head on.

Jason Sasso worked at popular car dealership Sawyer Motors in Saugerties for 20 years and when news of the tragedy was released, the dealership posted a heartfelt message on their Facebook page.

The post read, "We are broken. We are devastated. And as Jason would say…… we are shot! We lost one of our favorite Sawyer-family members. Jason Sasso lost his life last night in a tragic snowmobile accident. Jason has been our family for over 20 years. He was never just an employee; he was and is our family. Sawyer Motors, along with most of Saugerties, will never be the same. He was by far, the funniest and most entertaining human being we have ever had the honor to work with. We will never laugh as much as when we were with him. We love you J-Eazy!!!"

According to the police report, the cause of the accident appears to be speed, limited visibility and failure to keep right for both drivers.

