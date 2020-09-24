Ulster County Home Has Rooftop Views That Will Make You Melt

If you've always wanted a room with a view, there's a house right in the Hudson Valley that can give you just that.

Have you ever been on top of a mountain and said "Wow this view sucks." No. No, you haven't. Because views from a mountain are ALWAYS incredible. Imagine waking up every morning, looking out from your kitchen window with a cup of coffee, and seeing the vast landscape of a mountainside. Sounds kind of dreamy, right? Well, that dream can come true right here in the Hudson Valley.

In Mt Tremper, of Ulster County, there is a house that has not only great views but also an incredible rooftop for you to enjoy. It also happens to be for sale. For $1.75 million, you could have your own mountain-view dream home. Take a look below at some of the pictures of this house.