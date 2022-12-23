Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley.

Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.

What damage happened in the Ulster County, NY because of the weather?

Wow...this was taken right outside of the Ole Savannah restaurant in Kingston and the flooding just looks horrific. It's crazy to think how quick this can happen and I'm sure many people were planning on grabbing dinner there tonight. The City of Kingston did predict a tidal flooding event and it definitely seemed to have happened.

More shocking pictures in Ulster County:

As you can see this was taken in front of the Riverport Wooden Boat School in Kingston and it almost doesn't even look real. People are being advised to avoid the area still and conditions are expected to get worse as the temperatures continue to drop. How awful...

The City of Kingston Facebook Page did put up a post that thanked the Kingston Fire Department, Public Works Department, Police Department and Sustainability office for preparing the best they could for the storm and their continued support, A BIG thank you to everyone who has been helping out with this terrible situation.

Please be careful if you are driving around and out because other areas of the Hudson Valley have been hit hard as well. If you have more pictures from the storm please send them in on the station app. Stay safe out there.

We are talking about bad weather, here are tips on shoveling snow and what to do in a wind advisory:

