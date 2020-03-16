Trump: ‘Avoid Gathering in Groups of More Than 10 People’

To help stop the spread of coronavirus, President Donald Trump told Americans to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people and urged everyone to stop eating and drinking in bars restaurants.

Monday afternoon President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force held a press briefing to announce new guidelines to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The new guideline includes avoiding gatherings of more than ten people and avoid going to bars and restaurants for at least the next 15 days.





Trump noted everyone has a critical role to play in stopping the transmission of the coronavirus. "If everyone makes this so change or these critical changes and sacrifices now we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus," Trump said. He did warn that it could be July or August or even later before the coronavirus crisis subsides in the U.S., but hopes it can be eliminated sooner. "With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the corner and turn it quickly, a lot of progress has been made," Trump said.

Trump urged older citizens to stay home and keep away from other people and reminded young and healthy people they can spread the virus.

"The young and healthy people don't understand that while they may experience milder symptoms they can easily spread this virus, and they will spread it indeed. Putting countless others in harm's way. We especially worry about our senior citizens," Trump added.

Trump was pleased to report that a COVID-19 vaccine candidate started a phase 1 clinical trial on Monday.

On Monday, Gov Andrew Cuomo announced all restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters in New York State must close by Monday at 8 p.m.