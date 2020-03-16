Trump: ‘Avoid Gathering in Groups of More Than 10 People’
To help stop the spread of coronavirus, President Donald Trump told Americans to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people and urged everyone to stop eating and drinking in bars restaurants.
Monday afternoon President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force held a press briefing to announce new guidelines to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The new guideline includes avoiding gatherings of more than ten people and avoid going to bars and restaurants for at least the next 15 days.
Trump urged older citizens to stay home and keep away from other people and reminded young and healthy people they can spread the virus.
"The young and healthy people don't understand that while they may experience milder symptoms they can easily spread this virus, and they will spread it indeed. Putting countless others in harm's way. We especially worry about our senior citizens," Trump added.
Trump was pleased to report that a COVID-19 vaccine candidate started a phase 1 clinical trial on Monday.
On Monday, Gov Andrew Cuomo announced all restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters in New York State must close by Monday at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, the CDC recommended all large events or mass gatherings be canceled or postponed for the next two months. The World Health Organization wants everyone to follow these five simple steps to help stop the spread of coronavirus.