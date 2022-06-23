What Were Rescue Helicopters Doing in New York [VIDEO]

PC: Canva / Patrick Tewey / Tamilisa Miner

If you were near some Hudson Valley waterways over the last few days and witness some police activity, there is a good chance you were watching some of the training exercises that have been going on over the last 8 hours.

According to a Facebook post from the office of Dutchess County Emergency Management, several agencies were involved in two days of training with the U.S Coast Guard. The video below depicts a rescue swimmer jumping into the water. You can see it takes a lot of skill for both the swimmer and the helicopter pilot which is why they run these drills.

Water Rescue Training on the Hudson River

 

Sheriff Kirk Imperati shared today that the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Unit and UAS Unit both were involved in this training which was completed yesterday, Wednesday, June 23. The training requires agencies to work with the United State Coast Guard based out of Cape Cod.

The two days of training consisted of a variety of topics. Day one included both classroom and on-site instruction for things like search and rescue patterns and maritime law enforcement such as boating while intoxicated. Day two actually had everyone on the water for various instructions including the helicopter training.

Participants included Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Sheriff's Office, New York, Rockland County Sheriff's Office, Westchester County Police Department, New York State Police, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Police, and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod. (Via Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

 

The Dutchess County Sherriff's Department also recognized Rogers Point Boat Club for their support during this important training that no doubt helps all of us who enjoy using the river. The efforts put into this type of training are why we feel safer out on the water.

