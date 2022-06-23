If you were near some Hudson Valley waterways over the last few days and witness some police activity, there is a good chance you were watching some of the training exercises that have been going on over the last 8 hours.

According to a Facebook post from the office of Dutchess County Emergency Management, several agencies were involved in two days of training with the U.S Coast Guard. The video below depicts a rescue swimmer jumping into the water. You can see it takes a lot of skill for both the swimmer and the helicopter pilot which is why they run these drills.

Water Rescue Training on the Hudson River

Sheriff Kirk Imperati shared today that the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Unit and UAS Unit both were involved in this training which was completed yesterday, Wednesday, June 23. The training requires agencies to work with the United State Coast Guard based out of Cape Cod.

Get our free mobile app

The two days of training consisted of a variety of topics. Day one included both classroom and on-site instruction for things like search and rescue patterns and maritime law enforcement such as boating while intoxicated. Day two actually had everyone on the water for various instructions including the helicopter training.

The Dutchess County Sherriff's Department also recognized Rogers Point Boat Club for their support during this important training that no doubt helps all of us who enjoy using the river. The efforts put into this type of training are why we feel safer out on the water.

Can You Name all these places?

7 Cities West of The Hudson River That Poughkeepsie Residents Forget Exist The Hudson Valley region is vast. Many residents in Dutchess County live in their own bubble. Here are some big cities in towns west of the Hudson River that are often overlooked or forgotten about entirely by people who live east of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Enjoy Dinner on the Hudson River in Newburgh, NY