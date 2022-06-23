Two New Traffic Lights Turned On Popular Wappingers Falls Road

Drivers Beware!! The road construction project that has caused traffic nightmares for many Wappingers Falls drivers is just about finished as two new traffic lights have been turned on.

It has been going on for what feels like forever and if you are anything like me and have gone out of your way to avoid driving on Old Hopewell Rd in Wappingers Falls, I have some excellent news for you.

Old Hopewell Road Construction

With my kids living in Wappingers Falls, I spend a lot of time driving around the area of Route 9, All Angels Hill Road, and Route 82, so when they started the widening and repaving project on Old Hopewell Road in Wappingers Falls, I made the mistake of traveling on the road during construction once. Yes, just one time is all it took for me to realize that I would now need to find an alternate route because the traffic was so bad that drivers could be stuck there for a long time.

Construction is Just About DONE!

The wait was worth it as I'm happy to share that after driving the road yesterday, it looks like it's all done. The road was nice and smooth, it's wider, and it will most likely be a little bit safer as there have been two new additions to the road. The construction project not only repaved and widened the road, but it also added traffic lights at two heavily traveled intersections.

CJ CJ loading...

Traffic Lights Are ON!

The intersections of Spook Hill and Old Hopewell Road, along with MacFarlane and Old Hopewell Road now each have working traffic signals. The new traffic lights were included in the construction project in hopes of slowing down drivers and making Old Hopewell Road safer to travel on. The lights were also installed to help keep traffic flowing at a better pace as drivers approach Route 9.

The 13 Most Violent Streets in Poughkeepsie, New York