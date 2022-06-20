Here's why the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge was closed for about 90 minutes on Father's Day.

The Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge was closed down around 1 p.m. on Father's Day and Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19, due to "police activity." An NY-Alert stated:

ROAD CLOSURE: E/W NY 199 (Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge) - C/Kingston - Ulster Co. - due to Police Activity

The New York State Bridge Authority also confirmed police activity on the bridge and warned drivers to expect delays.

"Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge: Police activity on span. Expect delays." the New York State Bridge Authority wrote on Facebook.

The Red Hook Police Department described the situation as a "police emergency."

"Traffic Advisory - Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge is currently closed at this time due to a police emergency," the Red Hook Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Posts on social media showed a traffic nightmare on and near the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

The Red Hook Police Department did not release the reason for the "police emergency" but announced at 2:07 p.m. the bridge was reopened. While police haven't said what caused the closure, 911 calls reported a potentially suicidal person was on the bridge.

Boats were spotted in the Hudson River, but the person was safely removed from the bridge, according to Ulster County Fire/Rescue Incidents

"Boats for water standby for police activity Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge," Ulster County Fire/Rescue Incidents stated. "Subject removed from (the) bridge, all marine units returning."

More details haven’t been released.

