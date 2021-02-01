Tractor Trailers Banned on NYS Thruway, I-84

Due to the winter storm, tractor-trailers have been temporarily banned on the New York State Thruway.

On Monday, February 1, 2021, a major winter storm hit the Hudson Valley region. The storm is expected to continue into Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Most of the Hudson Valley is expected to get 12 to 24 inches of snow. Parts of the Catskills are expected to get up to 30 inches of snow. Travel conditions are predicted to be "horrific", according to Hudson Valley Weather.

With the prediction that travel conditions will be dangerous, Governor Cuomo has announced a temporary ban on tandem trailers on many major highways in the Hudson Valley. According to a press release, short and long tandems will be banned on portions of the New York State Thruway effective Monday at 5 a.m. Specifically, this includes I-87 from the New York City Line to Exit 24 in Albany, as well as on all of I-95 and I-287. Additionally, empty trailers will also be banned on I-87 between Exit 8 to Exit 21A, on the Berkshire Spur, and on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

In a press release, Governor Cuomo stated, "As we know, these storms can be unpredictable, so I strongly urge all New Yorkers to keep a very close eye on the weather over the next few days and take steps to keep yourself and your loved ones safe."

Trailer bans are also being temporarily implemented on I-84 and Route 17. Beginning 5 a.m. Monday, empty trailers and tandem trailers will be banned on I-84 from Pennsylvania state line to Connecticut state line, on Route 17 East of Binghamton to the New Jersey state line, and on the entire length of I-684.